LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $975.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.64.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

