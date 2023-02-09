Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. Equities analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

