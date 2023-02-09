LUXO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXO has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $2,366.81 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00443397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.56 or 0.29371454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00429237 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

