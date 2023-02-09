MagnetGold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.99 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $8,567.95 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

