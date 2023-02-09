MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $163.99 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $4,617.84 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

