Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Sells $503,730.00 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oscar Fanjul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

MMC stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,088. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.