Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $48.11 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.6% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,107,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,909,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

