Marsico Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

IDXX stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.92. 40,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.58 and a 200-day moving average of $396.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

