Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 4,451,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,746. Masco has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.21.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,548 shares of company stock worth $9,970,070. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $202,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 387,925 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $223,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Masco by 136.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 185,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 106,787 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.