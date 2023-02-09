Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Reduced by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,754 shares of company stock valued at $176,708,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of MA opened at $370.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.