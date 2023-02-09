MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 0.8 %

MCFT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. 139,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.