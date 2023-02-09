MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $40.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 9.4 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $608.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. The business had revenue of $169.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

