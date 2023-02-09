Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.27

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 62623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
