Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Maximus updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.