MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.