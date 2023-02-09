MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $244.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.