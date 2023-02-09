MCF Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13,928.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.70.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

