MCF Advisors LLC Takes $20.83 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 915,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,834,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

