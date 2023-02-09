McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

