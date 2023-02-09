McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE EPD opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
