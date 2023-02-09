McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.