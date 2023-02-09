McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $16.32 Million Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,356 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund makes up approximately 2.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.5% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

EMO stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $153,953.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,072,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,765,264.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 410,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,058.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

