McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BE stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

