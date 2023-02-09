McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,839 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.18 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

