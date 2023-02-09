Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) vs. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 24.11% 13.95% 2.47% Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $163.18 million 1.26 $54.11 million $2.03 4.42 Pagaya Technologies $651.50 million 1.21 -$91.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Medallion Financial and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medallion Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pagaya Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 204.17%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.19, indicating that its stock price is 719% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.