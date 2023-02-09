Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MEDXF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 45,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,462. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

