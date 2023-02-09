Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

MKGAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

