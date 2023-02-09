MetaMUI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $125,044.85 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $88.64 million and $125,044.85 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00441684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.81 or 0.29257929 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00447236 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.