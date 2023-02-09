Metawar (METAWAR) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Metawar has a total market cap of $149.51 million and $3.35 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metawar has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00444027 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.87 or 0.29413182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00428619 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00076756 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

