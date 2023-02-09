Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $869,807.86

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00014787 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $54.60 million and approximately $869,807.86 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,843,882 coins and its circulating supply is 16,897,956 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,837,879 with 16,892,431 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.54185831 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $828,121.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

