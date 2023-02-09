Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.94 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank analyst anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.94 for the year. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Methanex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$70.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$71.63.

Insider Activity

Methanex Announces Dividend

In other Methanex news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total transaction of C$165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,959.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

