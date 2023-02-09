MetisDAO Price Tops $30.84 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $30.84 or 0.00140814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $136.60 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00222173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 31.67270289 USD and is down -12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,547,808.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.