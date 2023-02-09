Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Midas token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00006454 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $36,308.81 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midas has traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.46071986 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $43,676.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

