Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MSBIP)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MSBIP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 3,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,827 shares of company stock worth $72,313.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

