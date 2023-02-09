Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

MBPFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.16) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

