Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Head to Head Analysis

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 6.67% 16.19% 5.81% Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% N/A -104.61%

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $153.79 billion 0.17 $8.34 billion $7.17 4.90 Greenwave Technology Solutions $36.07 million 0.36 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others. The Global Environmental and Infrastructure segment handles trading and related business operations in power generation, water, transportation, and other necessary infrastructure. The Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development segment deals with asset management, infrastructure financing, corporate financing, and leasing. It also provides solutions in construction and real estate development focusing on commercial facilities and urban development, condominium development, and logistics. The Energy Business segment explores, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, petroleum products, petroleum coke, coal coke, carbon products, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Metals segment supplies steel products, non-ferrous metals, and ferrous raw materials. The Machinery segment handles industrial machinery, shipping, defense and aerospace, motor vehicles and Isuzu business. The Chemic

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the recycling ferrous metal. It also nonferrous metals including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Suffolk, VA.

