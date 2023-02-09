Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

