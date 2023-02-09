Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.