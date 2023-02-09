Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.57 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Model N Price Performance

Model N stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 516,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,386. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Further Reading

