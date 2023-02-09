Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

MHK traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 684,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,434. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.83.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

