Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Featured Articles

