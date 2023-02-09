Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $19.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.75- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

MOH stock opened at $311.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.55. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 169.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $222,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.