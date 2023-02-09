Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Director Donald R. Fishback Sells 2,000 Shares

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Fishback sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $195,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,695.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moog Stock Performance

Moog stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

