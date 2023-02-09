Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.11 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $258.12 million and approximately $31.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00081677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023173 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 564,403,357 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

