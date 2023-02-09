Morgan Stanley Increases AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $16.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628 in the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 802.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

