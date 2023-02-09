Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.6% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

