Morgan Stanley Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $39.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.
FOX Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.54 on Thursday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.
FOX
Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
