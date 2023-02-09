Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

