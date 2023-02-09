MQS Management LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Amundi increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 645.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.9 %

MTH opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.