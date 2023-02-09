MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,367 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $748,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $748,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,915 shares of company stock worth $8,000,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

