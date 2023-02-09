MQS Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $311.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.12 and a 200 day moving average of $287.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $354.81.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

